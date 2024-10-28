Air India's cabin crew room sharing proposal draws flak
Air India's recent proposal to have cabin crew members share rooms has faced fierce backlash from the All India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA). The AICCA has called the plan "illegal," claiming it violates Indian laws and international aviation rules. In a letter to the Chief Labour Commissioner, the association wrote, "This unilateral proposal is illegal, bad in law and void-ab-initio."
AICCA challenges proposal's legality and Tata's conduct
The AICCA further argued that the Tata Code of Conduct cannot supersede statutory laws like the Industrial Employment Act, 1946. The association pointed out that Air India hasn't obtained permission from relevant legal authorities for this change. They also referred to a Supreme Court judgment which they said is violated by this proposal.
AICCA expresses disappointment with Tata Group
The controversial proposal has left the AICCA unhappy with the Tata Group's handling of Air India. The association pointed out that even in the 1950s, air hostesses weren't asked to share rooms. They have appealed to the Chief Labour Commissioner to step in against what they call a "draconian move."
AICCA warns of potential safety risks
The AICCA has warned that the proposed room sharing could lead to fatigue and privacy issues for cabin crew members, potentially compromising flight safety. They argue that this proposal breaches regulations set by international bodies such as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The association also contends that it infringes on rights guaranteed under the Indian Constitution.
AICCA cites global airlines' practices against room sharing
The AICCA cited examples of global airlines such as American Airlines, British Airways, Emirates, Etihad, and KLM that don't enforce room sharing due to concerns over flight safety, security, privacy, fatigue, human rights and employee welfare. They expressed confidence that the Labour Commission will halt Air India's proposal. As per Air India's proposed policy effective December 1 cabin crew members would be required to share rooms during layovers except for cabin executives and those operating ultra-long-haul flights.