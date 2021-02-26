Last updated on Feb 26, 2021, 09:28 am

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has given a clarion call for a Bharat Bandh on Friday, February 26, to protest against the rise in fuel prices, the new E-way Bill, and Goods and Services Tax (GST). All commercial markets will stay closed across India today in view of the strike. Nearly 40,000 trade unions, transporters' association, and farmers' bodies have extended support.

Statement GST resulted in misery of traders: CAIT

In a statement issued earlier, CAIT had expressed disappointment at the Centre's decisions, calling GST "one of the most complex taxation systems, which has resulted in misery to traders." "We highly regret such a dismal attitude and picture of the GST which has compelled the trade union leaders attending the conference to call for a Bharat Trade Bandh," the statement went on.

Support AITWA is supporting the shutdown, wants fuel prices reduced

The strike also has the support of the All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA), the apex body representing nearly one crore transporters. It is demanding a reduction in fuel prices. The body wants the government to abolish the E-way laws, which necessitate truckers to carry a bill while transporting goods after the online sale is reflected on the GST portal.

Quote 'AITWA demands abolishing the E-way Bill'

"AITWA demands abolishing the E-way Bill as the newly introduced E-invoice is good enough for preventing tax evasion. Vehicles may be tracked by the Government using FASTag connectivity to E-invoice. Transporters should not be subject to any penalty," said AITWA President Mahendra Arya.

Farmers Farmers' unions are also on-board

Reportedly, farmers' unions will also support the strike. Farmers' leader Dr. Darshan Pal asked unions to support the traders adversely affected due to GST and rise in fuel prices. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal asserted that small industries, hawkers as well as women entrepreneurs will also be participating in the Bharat Bandh. Traders will not log in to the GST portal today, he added.

Aftermath Transport services and markets to be hit

Since AITWA has asked transport companies to park vehicles from 6 am to 8 pm, transport services will be affected. The decision to shut shops partially or completely will be taken by the respective associations. Booking and movement of bill-oriented goods will be affected as well. Work at offices of chartered accountants and tax advocates is most likely to suffer.

Do you know? Banking services won't be affected