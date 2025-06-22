The latest move comes ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections

EC may conduct house-to-house voter checks amid data accuracy concerns

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is considering an extensive house-to-house verification process for the revision of electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The move comes amid concerns raised by civil society groups and political parties over the accuracy of names on the electoral rolls. Congress has even accused the EC of manipulating data in favor of the BJP.