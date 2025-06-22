Page Loader
EC may conduct house-to-house voter checks amid data accuracy concerns
The latest move comes ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections

By Akash Pandey
Jun 22, 2025
05:48 pm
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is considering an extensive house-to-house verification process for the revision of electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The move comes amid concerns raised by civil society groups and political parties over the accuracy of names on the electoral rolls. Congress has even accused the EC of manipulating data in favor of the BJP.

Accusations against EC

Despite following a detailed protocol for revising electoral rolls, the EC has been accused of arbitrarily inflating them. Officials have said that these exercises are conducted with complete transparency and under constant scrutiny by political parties. The proposed house-to-house verification is part of efforts to make the system robust and error-free.

House-to-house verification is not new

The EC's proposal for intensive house-to-house verification isn't new. The last such rigorous exercise was conducted in 2004, officials pointed out. This historical context highlights the commission's commitment to maintaining the integrity and accuracy of electoral rolls, especially amid allegations and concerns raised by various stakeholders over name inclusion or deletion processes.