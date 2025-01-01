Summarize Simplifying... In short Rumors are swirling about the upcoming wedding of BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and classical singer Prasad, a multi-talented academic and artist with a strong online following.

Despite the buzz, Surya has yet to confirm the news. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The wedding is rumored to be held on March 4

Is BJP MP Tejasvi Surya getting married to classical singer?

By Snehil Singh 04:55 pm Jan 01, 202504:55 pm

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Bangalore South, Tejasvi Surya, is reportedly getting married to Chennai-based singer and Bharatanatyam dancer Shivasree Skanda Prasad. The wedding is rumored to be held on March 4, 2025, in Bangalore. While Surya has not officially announced the marriage, both families have reportedly agreed to the union and preparations for the ceremony are said to be underway.

Bride-to-be

Who is Shivasree Skanda Prasad?

Prasad is a multi-talented person, excelling in academics and arts. She has a B.Tech in Bioengineering from Shastra University, an MA in Bharatanatyam from Chennai University, and an MA in Sanskrit from Chennai Sanskrit College. In addition to her academic accomplishments, Prasad loves cycling, trekking, and walking. She also lent her voice to a song for the Kannada version of Ponniyin Selvan - Part 2.

Online presence

Prasad's popularity on YouTube

Prasad also enjoys a strong online presence with her YouTube channel, which has over two lakh followers. The upcoming wedding is a big day for both families as everyone is excited about this union of two accomplished individuals. Despite being asked about his marital status all the time, Surya has remained silent on the matter.