The email was received by UP Tourism department

Taj Mahal receives bomb threat via email, declared hoax

By Snehil Singh 06:02 pm Dec 03, 202406:02 pm

What's the story The iconic Taj Mahal in Agra was threatened with a bomb on Tuesday. The email was received by the regional office of Uttar Pradesh Tourism. Confirming the threat, ACP Taj Security Syed Areeb Ahmed said, "An email was received by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism office threatening to blow up the Taj Mahal." The tourism department immediately registered a case at the Tajganj police station.

Immediate response

Swift action taken following Taj Mahal bomb threat

The email containing the bomb threat was immediately forwarded to Agra Police and the ASI, Agra Circle for action. A bomb disposal squad, dog squad, and other teams were rushed to the spot in response to the threat. After thorough checks, nothing suspicious was found at the monument. ACP Sayed Areeb Ahmad said the threat turned out to be a hoax.

Official confirmation

Uttar Pradesh Tourism confirms action on bomb threat

Deepti Vatsa, deputy director of Uttar Pradesh Tourism, confirmed that the email was promptly acted upon by forwarding it to the relevant authorities. The incident has raised concerns over security measures at one of India's most iconic monuments. However, no further details have been released regarding the source of the hoax email or any potential suspects involved in this incident.