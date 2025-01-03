Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian government is considering two locations for a memorial to honor the late Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister, amidst a political dispute between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Singh's party, the Congress.

The controversy arose over the location of Singh's last rites and the naming of a new college in Delhi.

The Congress party has suggested the college be named after Singh, while the BJP plans to name it after Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar.

Two sites have been shortlisted

Government shortlists 2 spots for Manmohan Singh's memorial

By Chanshimla Varah 01:25 pm Jan 03, 202501:25 pm

What's the story The Union government has reportedly shortlisted two sites for the memorial of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The two sites, Ekta Sthal and Vijay Ghat, are located near the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal complex on the banks of the Yamuna. The final decision will be taken in consultation with Singh's family, with three or four options also being discussed at the moment.

Memorial management

Government's plan for Singh's memorial

Before giving land for the memorial, the Centre intends to set up a trust to oversee it. The government has said it is willing to set up a memorial for Singh, who died on December 26 at 92. Following his death, a bitter war of words has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Singh's party, the Congress, over his last rites, setting up of a memorial, and whether or not he should be awarded the Bharat Ratna.

Controversy erupts

Political tensions rise following Singh's death

The Congress party slammed the government for performing Singh's last rites at Nigambodh Ghat instead of a memorial site. Rahul Gandhi termed the decision a "grave insult" and took to social media, writing, "The great son of Mother India and the first Prime Minister of the Sikh community, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, has been totally insulted by the present government by performing his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat." The BJP called Gandhi's remarks "a new low in politics of India."

Tribute announcement

Congress, BJP clash on Savarkar college inauguration

On Thursday, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI)—the Congress's student wing—also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that the upcoming college in Delhi's Najafgarh be named after Singh instead of Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar. PM Modi has announced that he will lay the foundation for the Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh, on Friday.