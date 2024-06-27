Child trafficking network busted in Karnataka; 6 babies rescued
The police have busted a child trafficking network operating in Tumakuru district, Karnataka, and rescued six infants aged between 11 months and 2.5 years. Four people involved in this illegal operation, including a private hospital owner and three nurses, were arrested. The accused have been identified as Mahesh, a government hospital nurse; Mehboob Shariff, a private hospital owner; and two female nurses named Sowjanya and Poornima.
Illegal adoption scheme unveiled, couples duped
The illicit operation involved procuring infants from parents who did not wish to keep them, often due to the children being born out of wedlock. These babies were then sold to childless couples for ₹2-3 lakh through an illegal adoption process. Prospective parents would feign pregnancy and get admitted to Shariff's private hospital in Tumkur. Upon discharge, they were provided with a counterfeit birth certificate for the illegally adopted baby, enabling them to claim the child as their own.
Ongoing investigation reveals extent of trafficking operation
"This has been happening since 2022, and it has been done with 9 babies," revealed Tumkur SP Ashok KV. He further added that they suspect more individuals are involved in this operation. Parents who purchased these children will also be considered as accused for bypassing the legal adoption procedure. Currently, six infants have been rescued and are receiving care at a child protection center. One baby is reportedly deceased, while two others are being transported from Hyderabad and Davangere.