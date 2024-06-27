In brief Simplifying... In brief A child trafficking network in Karnataka, India, has been exposed for selling babies to childless couples through an illegal adoption process.

The operation, active since 2022, involved parents who didn't want their children, often born out of wedlock, and couples who would fake pregnancies and receive counterfeit birth certificates for the babies.

Investigations have led to the rescue of six infants, with more individuals suspected to be involved. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Child trafficking network exposed in Karnataka

Child trafficking network busted in Karnataka; 6 babies rescued

By Chanshimla Varah 01:50 pm Jun 27, 202401:50 pm

What's the story The police have busted a child trafficking network operating in Tumakuru district, Karnataka, and rescued six infants aged between 11 months and 2.5 years. Four people involved in this illegal operation, including a private hospital owner and three nurses, were arrested. The accused have been identified as Mahesh, a government hospital nurse; Mehboob Shariff, a private hospital owner; and two female nurses named Sowjanya and Poornima.

Scheme details

Illegal adoption scheme unveiled, couples duped

The illicit operation involved procuring infants from parents who did not wish to keep them, often due to the children being born out of wedlock. These babies were then sold to childless couples for ₹2-3 lakh through an illegal adoption process. Prospective parents would feign pregnancy and get admitted to Shariff's private hospital in Tumkur. Upon discharge, they were provided with a counterfeit birth certificate for the illegally adopted baby, enabling them to claim the child as their own.

Investigation progress

Ongoing investigation reveals extent of trafficking operation

"This has been happening since 2022, and it has been done with 9 babies," revealed Tumkur SP Ashok KV. He further added that they suspect more individuals are involved in this operation. Parents who purchased these children will also be considered as accused for bypassing the legal adoption procedure. Currently, six infants have been rescued and are receiving care at a child protection center. One baby is reportedly deceased, while two others are being transported from Hyderabad and Davangere.