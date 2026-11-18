Delhi-Guwahati bullet train corridor gets approval: Key details
What's the story
The central government has approved the construction of a 1,500-km Northern Bullet Train Corridor. The project will connect Delhi to Guwahati via Siliguri and is expected to drastically reduce travel time between these cities. For instance, the journey from Delhi to Siliguri will be cut down from 20 hours to just six.
Construction timeline
Project to be executed in 3 phases
The project will be executed in three phases. The first phase involves building the Delhi-Varanasi bullet train corridor, followed by the Varanasi-Siliguri section in phase two. The final phase will connect Siliguri to Guwahati.
Railway Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that ticket prices will be kept much lower than airfares.
Station details
Proposed stations in Bihar
The bullet train corridor will have several stations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam.
In Bihar, proposed stations include Buxar, Patna, Begusarai, Khagaria, and Katihar.
The project is expected to boost connectivity between Delhi and northern/eastern India significantly.
CM's statement
Assam CM welcomes the extension of bullet train corridor
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has welcomed the project's extension to Guwahati. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Vaishnaw for approving the extension.
"The extension of the Northern bullet train corridor to Guwahati is a pivotal moment for East India," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
The project is expected to open up new opportunities for businesses and livelihoods in Assam.