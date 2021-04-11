Last updated on Apr 11, 2021, 10:24 am

As a new wave of coronavirus has wreaked havoc in New Delhi, the government on Saturday revealed new guidelines to control the situation. The curbs will stay in place till April 30, just like the night curfew which was announced earlier this week. The Aam Aadmi Party-led government has imposed restrictions on gatherings, public transportation, etc. Here's all about it.

Rules Not more than 50 people can attend weddings

All social, political, sporting, entertainment, academic, cultural, and religious festivals and gatherings have been prohibited. Just 50 people have been permitted to attend weddings. Not more than 20 people can attend funerals. The government ordered all swimming pools to remain shut. Only those where athletes are training for national or international sporting events can function. Sporting events in stadia, with no spectators, are allowed.

Curbs Theaters, restaurants, bars can function with 50% seating capacity

All restaurants, bars, and theaters in the National Capital have been permitted to operate at a 50% seating capacity. While public transportation hasn't been restricted completely, the government said DTC, cluster buses, and metros can ply with only 50% of the seating capacity. Schools, colleges, and coaching institutes will remain shut till the end of this month, the new rules dictate.

Quote Senior students can be called to schools for academic guidance

"Students of classes 9 to 12 may be called to school only for academic guidance and support for mid-term exams/pre-board exams/annual exams or board exams, practical exams/project works, internal assessment with the consent of parents," the order said.

Information Only essential activities allowed in containment zones

The administration requested private offices and organizations to call their employees at different working hours to avoid crowding. Remote working should be encouraged as much as possible. In a bid to curtail the spread of the disease, only essential activities have been allowed in containment zones. However, no curbs have been imposed on intra-state and inter-state movement of people or goods.

Report Passengers from Maharashtra have to carry negative RT-PCR report