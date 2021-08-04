Home / News / India News / Drunk woman blocks traffic by lying on road in Pune
India

Drunk woman blocks traffic by lying on road in Pune

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 05:36 pm
A young woman, reportedly drunk, created a ruckus and blocked traffic in Pune last night.

A young woman, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, blocked traffic by creating a ruckus on a road in Pune last night. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. Police later reached the spot and cleared the area, but have not initiated any action against the woman as yet. Here are more details on this.

In this article
Incident

Incident took place on Tilak Road around 11 pm

The incident took place at Hirabaug Chowk on Tilak Road around 11 pm, officials from the Swargate Police station said, according to The Indian Express. In videos that were circulated online, the woman could be seen lying on the road, performing stretches, and rolling around. People gathered there and asked the woman to move aside, but she did not agree.

Twitter Post

Here is a video of the incident

Details

Locals called the police; woman reportedly fled the scene

Locals then called the police, following which cops rushed to the spot. They took the woman to the Khadak Police station, reported The Free Press Journal. However, some other reports say the woman got up and went away after she saw police personnel approaching. A search is currently underway to catch the woman, according to The Indian Express.

Police's action

No police case filed as yet

"As per our information, the woman came to Hirabaug from Khadak area. The video shows her lying down on the road for a few minutes. After police received the call, our teams went to the spot but she managed to flee," senior Inspector Balasaheb Kopnar said, reported TIE. Police has not registered any case in connection with this incident yet, he added.

