Modi turns 72: E-auction of gifts given to PM begins

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 17, 2022, 10:58 am 3 min read

This year 1,200 mementos and gift items have been put on e-auction.

The Ministry of Culture has launched a 16-day e-auction of renowned and memorable gifts presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark his 72nd birthday on Saturday. The presents will be on exhibit at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Delhi and will be free to the public. Here are more details about the program.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been celebrating PM Modi's birthday as Seva Diwas or Service Day since 2014 when he first became the Prime Minister.

Last year, it organized 20 days of welfare activities as he had completed two decades of holding public office.

He was sworn in as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7 in 2001.

Details Sale proceeds to go toward Namami Gange Program

According to reports, this is the fourth edition of the e-auction. The first such auction was held in 2019, with 1,805 gifts up for grabs. The next two rounds took place in 2020 and 2021. The proceeds from the sale will go toward the Namami Gange project, the flagship initiative aimed at conserving and revitalizing the Ganga, as per Hindustan Times.

Official 1,200 mementos, gifts put on e-auction

"This year approximately 1,200 mementos and gift items have been put on e-auction. The display of the mementos has been done at the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi. These items can also be viewed on the website," Union minister Kishan Reddy told ANI. Those willing to take part in the e-auction can register online at https://pmmementos.gov.in.

List What items does the auction feature?

According to Reddy, the auction will feature mementos such as paintings, sculptures, handmade items, and folk objects. He said that some of these, like traditional angavastram, shawls, headdresses, and ceremonial swords, are things that are typically presented as gifts. "Other memorabilia of interest include replicas and models of the Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi," he added.

Collection price range Other important details of the auction

As per officials, the auction will be held online only from September 17 to October 2. Interested people can participate through the website pmmementos.gov.in. The presents have a basic price that ranges from Rs. 100 to Rs. 10 lakh, officials said. The unique collection includes sporting goods such as T-shirts, boxing gloves, javelins, and racquets autographed by medal-winning athletes.

Official speaks Most costly item on sale

Director General of NGMA Adwaita Gadanayak said a wide range of gifts, including those provided by common people and dignitaries, showcasing India's rich history and tradition, will be auctioned. A T-shirt signed by Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games gold medalist Manish Narwal is the costliest item on sale. The starting price is Rs. 10,000,000.