Page Loader
Home / News / India News / Oman-bound oil tanker catches fire; Indian Navy comes to rescue
Summarize
Oman-bound oil tanker catches fire; Indian Navy comes to rescue
The vessel had 14 Indian crew members

Oman-bound oil tanker catches fire; Indian Navy comes to rescue

By Snehil Singh
Jun 30, 2025
11:14 am
What's the story

The Indian Navy's stealth frigate, INS Tabar, has come to the rescue of a Palau-flagged oil tanker, MT Yi Cheng 6, in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel was on its way from Kandla, India, to Shinas, Oman, when it caught fire in the engine room and suffered a total power failure on June 29. The vessel was carrying 14 crew members of Indian origin, according to the Navy.

Rescue operation

How INS Tabar is helping the stricken tanker

INS Tabar responded to the distress call from MT Yi Cheng 6 and quickly deployed a firefighting team and equipment onboard. The naval ship's boat and helicopter were used for this purpose. A total of 13 Indian naval personnel and five crew members from the stricken tanker are now involved in controlling the fire, which has been drastically reduced in intensity.

Twitter Post

Images of distressed tanker

Past operations

Indian Navy's recent history of rescuing distressed vessels

This is not the first time in recent weeks that the Indian Navy has come to the aid of distressed vessels. Earlier in June, it had rescued MV Wan Hai 503, a Singapore-flagged cargo ship that caught fire off the Kerala coast while en route from Colombo to Mumbai. Despite rough seas and adverse weather conditions, a salvage team was deployed using a Sea King helicopter from the Southern Naval Command in Kochi.