Oman-bound oil tanker catches fire; Indian Navy comes to rescue
What's the story
The Indian Navy's stealth frigate, INS Tabar, has come to the rescue of a Palau-flagged oil tanker, MT Yi Cheng 6, in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel was on its way from Kandla, India, to Shinas, Oman, when it caught fire in the engine room and suffered a total power failure on June 29. The vessel was carrying 14 crew members of Indian origin, according to the Navy.
Rescue operation
How INS Tabar is helping the stricken tanker
INS Tabar responded to the distress call from MT Yi Cheng 6 and quickly deployed a firefighting team and equipment onboard. The naval ship's boat and helicopter were used for this purpose. A total of 13 Indian naval personnel and five crew members from the stricken tanker are now involved in controlling the fire, which has been drastically reduced in intensity.
Twitter Post
Images of distressed tanker
#IndianNavy's stealth frigate#INSTabar, mission deployed in the Gulf of Oman, responded to a distress call from Pulau flagged MT Yi Cheng 6, on #29Jun 25.— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) June 30, 2025
The vessel with 14 crew members of Indian origin, transiting from Kandla, India to Shinas, Oman, experienced a major fire… pic.twitter.com/hcwCalBW96
Past operations
Indian Navy's recent history of rescuing distressed vessels
This is not the first time in recent weeks that the Indian Navy has come to the aid of distressed vessels. Earlier in June, it had rescued MV Wan Hai 503, a Singapore-flagged cargo ship that caught fire off the Kerala coast while en route from Colombo to Mumbai. Despite rough seas and adverse weather conditions, a salvage team was deployed using a Sea King helicopter from the Southern Naval Command in Kochi.