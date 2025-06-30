Oman-bound oil tanker catches fire; Indian Navy comes to rescue

INS Tabar responded to the distress call from MT Yi Cheng 6 and quickly deployed a firefighting team and equipment onboard. The naval ship's boat and helicopter were used for this purpose. A total of 13 Indian naval personnel and five crew members from the stricken tanker are now involved in controlling the fire, which has been drastically reduced in intensity.

Past operations

Indian Navy's recent history of rescuing distressed vessels

This is not the first time in recent weeks that the Indian Navy has come to the aid of distressed vessels. Earlier in June, it had rescued MV Wan Hai 503, a Singapore-flagged cargo ship that caught fire off the Kerala coast while en route from Colombo to Mumbai. Despite rough seas and adverse weather conditions, a salvage team was deployed using a Sea King helicopter from the Southern Naval Command in Kochi.