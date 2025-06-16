Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar part ways
What's the story
Notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar have reportedly parted ways, presenting a new challenge for intelligence agencies and state police forces tracking their criminal syndicate.
While Bishnoi is currently imprisoned in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail, Brar is believed to be operating from the United States.
The split has raised concerns of a potential turf war or a shift in loyalties within their extensive network, reported The Indian Express.
Cause of rift
Fallout over handling of Anmol's case
The fallout is said to have originated from Bishnoi's displeasure with Brar and gangster Rohit Godara for their handling of his brother Anmol's case in the US.
"Central intelligence agencies received information that Brar and Godara did not help Anmol file the required bail bond. Anmol was later released but with an ankle bracelet tracker," sources told The Indian Express.
Background
Anmol's arrest details
"Both the gangsters have decided to stop working together....This feud and their new syndicates are now a source of increasing tension for state police forces," an official told the paper.
In November 2024, Anmol (25) was arrested by US immigration authorities for allegedly traveling with fake documents.
At the time, reports suggested that he was arrested based on information shared by the Indian government regarding his illegal entry into the US.
Who is
Anmol fled India in 2023
According to the agencies, Anmol fled India in 2023 on a fake passport and became a significant figure in the Bishnoi gang's operations after his brother Bishnoi was apprehended.
Anmol is wanted in several criminal crimes, including the high-profile gunshot outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home and the 2022 murder of Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala.
His name has also been linked to the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in 2024.
Criminal network
Bishnoi had initially formed team with Brar, others
During his initial days in crime, Bishnoi had formed a team with Brar, Yamunanagar-based gangster Kala Rana, and others.
He later made a "business model" involving alliances with gangsters from Uttar Pradesh (Dhanajay Singh), Punjab (Jaggu Bhagwanpuria), Haryana (Kala Jatheri), Rajasthan (Rohit Godara), and Delhi (Rohit Moi and Hashim Baba).