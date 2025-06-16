What's the story

Notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar have reportedly parted ways, presenting a new challenge for intelligence agencies and state police forces tracking their criminal syndicate.

While Bishnoi is currently imprisoned in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail, Brar is believed to be operating from the United States.

The split has raised concerns of a potential turf war or a shift in loyalties within their extensive network, reported The Indian Express.