Haryana, UP to divert Ganga, Munak water to revive Yamuna

The Indian government has unveiled a major plan to rejuvenate the Yamuna River . The plan includes diverting water from the Upper Ganga Canal in Uttar Pradesh and the Munak Canal in Haryana . The aim is to achieve environmental flow, which is the minimum flow for maintaining the river's ecological balance. According to a PTI report, a senior government official confirmed that three projects were discussed at a recent meeting on this initiative.

Project details Projects to enhance Yamuna's environmental flow One of the projects involves diverting around 800 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water from the Upper Ganga Canal at the Wazirabad barrage. Another project proposes adding 100 cusecs from Munak Canal directly into the Yamuna. A third project plans to create a third stream from Hathnikund barrage into the river, which will help reduce silt and waste accumulation, officials were quoted as saying.

Pollution reduction Efforts to improve wastewater quality To tackle pollution, the government is also focusing on improving wastewater quality from sewage treatment plants (STPs). The Jal Shakti Ministry, under the Yamuna rejuvenation plan, plans to hire a third-party company to assess water quality from STPs in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi has launched a Sewerage Improvement Scheme (SIS) to overhaul its sewerage infrastructure.

