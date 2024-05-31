Next Article

By Chanshimla Varah 04:15 pm May 31, 202404:15 pm

What's the story A severe heatwave sweeping across Bihar has claimed the lives of 18 people within a span of 48 hours, according to authorities. Among the deceased are eight officials who were on election duty in Rohtas, Bhojpur, and Buxar districts. The State Emergency Operation Centre confirmed that the majority of these deaths occurred in Rohtas district. The state is currently experiencing extreme heat conditions with temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius at several locations.

School closures

Bihar government orders closure of schools amid heatwave

In response to the heatwave, the Bihar government has ordered all private and government-run schools, coaching institutes, and Anganwadi centers to remain closed until June 8. The order came after several reports of school teachers fainting due to the extreme temperatures in Sheikhpura, Begusarai, Muzaffarpur, and East Champaran districts. Videos on social media also showed several school students fainting or collapsing due to the intense heat.

Heatwave warning

Met department warns of continued severe heat in Bihar

The weather department has issued a warning that severe heat conditions will persist in several parts of Bihar in the coming days. Areas that have already recorded temperatures over 44 degrees Celsius include Aurangabad, Dehri, Gaya, Arwal, and Bhojpur. In Patna, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.7 degrees Celsius. The official advised people to avoid heat exposure, keep cool, and avoid dehydration.