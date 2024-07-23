In short Simplifying... In short An IAS officer's wife, implicated in a child kidnapping case, died after allegedly consuming poison.

Tragic suicide of IAS officer's wife

IAS officer's wife, involved in child kidnapping, drinks poison; dies

By Chanshimla Varah 05:15 pm Jul 23, 202405:15 pm

What's the story The estranged wife of Gujarat Indian Administrative Service officer Ranjeet Kumar, died by suicide on Sunday after ingesting poison. Surya Jay had returned to her husband's home in Gandhinagar the previous day after eloping with a gangster nine months ago. According to NDTV, Kumar had instructed his domestic staff not to allow Surya into the house due to her involvement in a child abduction case. "Rattled at not being let in, she (Surya) ingested poison," a police officer said.

Evasion attempt

Surya's return home possibly to evade arrest

Police sources suggest that Surya might have returned to her husband's home to evade arrest from Tamil Nadu police in relation to a kidnapping case. She is believed to have been involved in the kidnapping of a 14-year-old boy in Madurai. The trio allegedly abducted the boy over a monetary dispute with his mother and demanded a ransom of ₹2 crore. However, the Madurai police managed to rescue the boy and launched a manhunt for those involved.

Criminal connection

IAS officer's wife left behind letter

Fearing arrest, the 45-year-old returned to her Gandhinagar home but allegedly consumed poison after not being allowed to enter and died later at a hospital. According to The Indian Express, she left a letter explaining her "ordeal and anguish" to Tamil Nadu's chief minister, MK Stalin. In the letter, she claimed that the gangster lured her into a trap and that she became involved in two criminal cases in which he is the prime accused.

Criminal ties

Letter details

"One case pertains to loan recovery from a woman to whom the gangster had allegedly given money, and another case is of kidnapping a boy...In the letter, she mentioned that her husband is a noble man, who took care of their children in her absence," a police officer told IE. "We are investigating if she met her husband and if he was present in the house when she arrived. Her...family from Tamil Nadu will arrive on Monday," the officer added.