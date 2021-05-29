Will withdraw complaints against Ramdev if he annuls comments: IMA

IMA's President says they will take back all police complaints against Yoga guru Ramdev, if he withdraws his controversial comments.

The Indian Medical Association does not have any personal enmity with Yoga guru Ramdev and will withdraw all its police complaints against him as and when he takes back his controversial comments on modern medicine, the medical body's chief said. IMA President Dr. JA Jayalal stated they are concerned Ramdev's statements will contribute toward vaccine hesitancy, which is already a huge problem for India.

Quote

'He has many followers, could confuse people'

"We have nothing against yoga guru Baba Ramdev. His statements are against vaccination for COVID-19. We think his statements could confuse people, may divert them. This is our big concern as he has many followers," Dr. Jayalal said, according to PTI.

Comments

Ramdev called allopathy 'stupid science,' drawing criticism

Last week, a video of Ramdev began circulating on social media, where he had referred to allopathy as a "stupid science." "Lakhs of patients have died because of allopathic medicines rather than a shortage of oxygen," he claimed in that video. His remarks drew sharp criticism from doctors, science experts, as well as politicians, following which he withdrew his statements on Sunday.

Controversy

'Nobody's father can arrest Swami Ramdev,' he said in video

However, the tussle has refused to die down, partly because Ramdev has since shot 25 questions to practitioners of modern medicine, asking questions like why there is no permanent cure for hypertension and diabetes. Another video of the yoga guru has gone viral where he says, "Nobody's father can arrest Swami Ramdev." Many doctors have released videos and statements criticizing and contradicting his claims.

Response

IMA files police complaints, writes to PM Modi

IMA - a top voluntary association of lakhs of Indian doctors - has objected by lodging several police complaints in various cities. The Uttarakhand chapter of the medical body even served a Rs. 1,000 crore defamation notice to Ramdev, demanding his apology within 15 days. The IMA has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that Ramdev should be booked under sedition charges.

Conspiracy allegations

Ramdev's aide calls it a 'conspiracy,' IMA chief slams allegation

Acharya Balkrishna, Ramdev's close aide and the MD of Patanjali Ayurved Limited, has alleged the controversy is part of a conspiracy to convert more Indians to Christianity. Dr. Jayalal has rubbished that allegation. "How does the question of religion even come here? This is purely a diversionary tactic by vested interests and nothing more. All my life I have served people without differentiating them."