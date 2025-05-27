French defense giant Safran might power Tejas Mk-2 fighter jets
What's the story
India is looking to partner with French aerospace and defense major Safran, as per Moneycontrol.
The aim is to boost its engine-making capabilities for the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft and develop engines for the next-generation Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-2 fighter jets.
As of now, GE Aerospace supplies F404-IN20 engines for Tejas MK-1 jets to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), but supply hurdles have delayed IAF's expansion plans.
Strategic shift
India's defense strategy shifts post-Operation Sindoor
The IAF currently has 31 squadrons, falling short of its target of 42.
The need for more fighter jets has become urgent after Operation Sindoor, which India says is still ongoing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced a 'new normal' under the Sindoor doctrine, promising heavy retaliation against terrorist attacks on Indian soil.
Delivery delays
IAF chief addresses delays in Tejas delivery
In February, IAF's Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh had expressed concern over delays in delivering the Tejas Mk-1 LCA by HAL at Aero India 2025.
HAL attributed these delays to technical issues that are being resolved.
Operation Sindoor has heightened worries about delays in supplying crucial equipment and technology transfers from foreign suppliers.
Problem
Tejas Mk-1 and Mk-1A orders delayed
The IAF had ordered its first batch of Tejas Mk-1 fighters in 2009-10, but deliveries were delayed.
The second order for 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets was placed in February 2021 under a ₹48,000 crore deal with HAL.
Deliveries were scheduled to start by mid-2024 but have been postponed due to delays in GE's F404-IN20 engine supply.
Engine selection
GE's F414-GE-INS6 selected for next-gen LCA Mk-2
GE's higher-thrust F414-GE-INS6 afterburning turbofan has been chosen for the next-gen LCA Mk-2. This variant is a 4.5 generation fighter and will replace older Mirage-2000, Jaguar, and MiG-29 jets in IAF service. If the Safran partnership materializes, it would be to power these advanced jets.
Joint venture
Safran's joint venture with HAL
Safran already has a joint venture with HAL, namely SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Pvt Ltd to develop new-generation helicopter engines in India.
India has been trying to make indigenous jet engines under its self-reliance push.
Earlier, it focused on the GTX-35VS Kaveri engine but found it inadequate for the LCA, leading to GE's involvement.