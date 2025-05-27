What's the story

India is looking to partner with French aerospace and defense major Safran, as per Moneycontrol.

The aim is to boost its engine-making capabilities for the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft and develop engines for the next-generation Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-2 fighter jets.

As of now, GE Aerospace supplies F404-IN20 engines for Tejas MK-1 jets to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), but supply hurdles have delayed IAF's expansion plans.