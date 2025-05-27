'Absolutely shocking': Court on teen arrested for 'Operation Sindoor' post
What's the story
The Bombay High Court has ordered the release of a 19-year-old engineering student from Pune, who was arrested for resharing a post on Operation Sindoor.
The court expressed shock at the Maharashtra Police's actions and criticized both the state and college authorities for treating her like a criminal instead of reforming her.
Currently, she is lodged in Pune's Yerwada Central Prison after being booked under various sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.
Disciplinary concerns
Court questions college's disciplinary actions, student expresses remorse
The court questioned the college's decision to rusticate the student without giving her a chance to respond.
The judges noted that she deleted the post and apologized within two hours of sharing it.
They termed her actions as "indiscretion by a young student" rather than criminal behavior.
"This is absolutely shocking. It appears like police officers are bent upon ruining her life. Equally the college," Justice Gauri Godse remarked.
Exam release
Court orders student's release for exams, criticizes state response
The court has ordered the student's release from jail so she can appear for her exams.
It also directed police to ensure her safety during this period.
"As far as the two missed papers are concerned, we will grant you to make applications to the university to let her give the same. Also, we will need an assurance...that she will not engage in such activities on social media in future," the court told advocate Farhana Shah, appearing for the teen.
Legal challenge
Student's petition challenges college's disciplinary actions
The student had challenged her rustication from Sinhgad Academy of Engineering in a petition filed through advocate Shah.
She argued that the action was arbitrary and unlawful, violating her fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19(1)(a), and 21 of the Constitution.
She was arrested on May 9 over a controversial Instagram repost related to the Indo-Pakistan tensions following Operation Sindoor.
The student is currently in her second year of the Information Technology course.