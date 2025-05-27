What's the story

The Bombay High Court has ordered the release of a 19-year-old engineering student from Pune, who was arrested for resharing a post on Operation Sindoor.

The court expressed shock at the Maharashtra Police's actions and criticized both the state and college authorities for treating her like a criminal instead of reforming her.

Currently, she is lodged in Pune's Yerwada Central Prison after being booked under various sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.