Next Article

Jharkhand: Several people crushed to death by train

By Shikha Chaudhry 09:13 pm Feb 28, 202409:13 pm

What's the story Several people were crushed to death by a train in Jamtara, Jharkhand on Wednesday evening. While the exact death toll is still unknown, authorities fear a significant loss of life. At least two bodies have been recovered so far. Medical teams and ambulances have been urgently dispatched to Kalajharia railway station, ANI reported.

Details

What exactly happened?

Preliminary reports suggest a passenger train's driver, noticing dust near the tracks, mistook it for a fire and halted the train. Passengers, believing the train to be in danger, deboarded onto the platform. Tragically, another train approaching on the adjacent track struck the deboarded passengers, leading to multiple fatalities.