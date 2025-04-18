What's the story

Supreme Court Bar Association President Kapil Sibal has hit back at Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for criticizing the SC's recent judgment over Tamil Nadu governor's refusal to clear bills.

Some of these bills pending since January 2020 were re-passed by the state legislature but were reserved by the governor for the president's approval.

When the matter reached the SC, it ruled that the president must decide on the bills reserved for her consideration within three months of receiving the reference.