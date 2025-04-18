'Ulti baat hai': Kapil Sibal counters Dhankhar's 'super parliament' comment
What's the story
Supreme Court Bar Association President Kapil Sibal has hit back at Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for criticizing the SC's recent judgment over Tamil Nadu governor's refusal to clear bills.
Some of these bills pending since January 2020 were re-passed by the state legislature but were reserved by the governor for the president's approval.
When the matter reached the SC, it ruled that the president must decide on the bills reserved for her consideration within three months of receiving the reference.
Statement
'Intrusion on the supremacy of the legislature'
Dhankhar had expressed his displeasure at this SC ruling, saying it cannot act as a "super parliament" and direct the president.
Sibal has now responded, stating that as VP, Dhankhar should know that governors and presidents act on the "aid and advice" of the council of ministers.
He argued that delaying a bill passed by Parliament is an "intrusion on the supremacy of the legislature."
"Dhankhar ji...asks how...powers of the president can be curtailed, but who is curtailing the powers?"
Sibal
Saddened to see Dhankhar's statement: Sibal
"This is in fact an intrusion on the supremacy of the legislature, ye to ulti baat hai," he said.
He added that he was saddened and surprised to see Dhankhar's statement.
"If there is any institution that continues to command the trust of the public across the country, it is the judiciary. The President is only a titular head. The President acts on the authority and advice of the Cabinet. The President has no personal right of their own."
VP's remarks
Dhankhar's concerns about Supreme Court's recent ruling
While speaking to Rajya Sabha interns on Thursday, Dhankhar went berserk over the Supreme Court ruling.
He asked where the country is heading, asking, "So, we have judges who will legislate, who will perform executive functions, who will act as super Parliament, and absolutely have no accountability because law of the land does not apply to them."
He charged that Article 142 (which grants the SC plenary power) was a "nuclear missile available with the judiciary against democratic forces 24X7."
Judge
Why no FIR against Delhi judge? asks VP
He also brought up the case of Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma, who was transferred after heaps of burnt cash were found at his residence.
He questioned why an FIR has not been filed, stating, "If the event had taken place at his (common man's) house, the speed would have been an electronic rocket. Now it is not even a cattle cart."
"The Constitution..has accorded immunity from prosecution only to Honorable President and the Honorable Governors," he argued.