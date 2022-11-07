India

After release from quarantine, 2 Kuno cheetahs make first kill

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 07, 2022, 11:58 pm 2 min read

After over a month of mandatory quarantine, two cheetahs brought in from Namibia made their first kill at Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. They were released into a bigger enclosure only on Saturday. Officials said the cheetahs made the "unexpected" first kill within 24 hours of their release and "hunted down a cheetal or spotted deer."

Context Why does this story matter?

In September this year, India imported eight cheetahs, which were declared extinct in the country in 1952 as the last existing one was hunted down, from Namibia to revive their existence in the country.

The decision to import cheetahs, alongside the appreciation, was also criticized as some experts feel that it is hard for the imported cheetahs to adapt to the habitation here.

Larger enclosure First pair released into larger enclosure recently

On Saturday evening, Freddie and Elton, a pair of male cheetahs, became the first ones to be released into a larger enclosure at Kuno after about 50 days of quarantine. Forest department officials are monitoring their movement through "satellite collars and cameras" before deciding on the staggered release of the other six. Asha, a female cheetah, is expected to be released on November 10.

Twitter Post PM Modi announce release of two males, shares video

Great news! Am told that after the mandatory quarantine, 2 cheetahs have been released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat. Others will be released soon. I’m also glad to know that all cheetahs are healthy, active and adjusting well. 🐆 pic.twitter.com/UeAGcs8YmJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2022

Adaptation 'Worries of cheetahs losing muscle strength in quarantine unfounded'

The cheetah's "immediate first kill" post-release indicates their "proper adaptation" to the new habitation in India, which many experts were apprehensive of. Forest officials called the "immediate kill" unexpected. "This signifies that the big cats are absolutely fit and the worries of these cheetahs losing any muscle strength owing to the time they spend in quarantine is unfounded," an official told The Indian Express.

Project Cheetah Government project to revive cheetahs in India

The "Project Cheetah" proposal—meant to revive cheetahs—was prepared in 2008-09 during the UPA rule but the Supreme Court approved it only in 2020 under the Narendra Modi government. Under the project, eight cheetahs—comprising three males and five females—were imported from Namibia in September. The male cheetahs are aged 4.5-5.5 years, while the ages of the female big cats range between two and five years.