Latur farmers receive notices from Maharashtra Waqf Board over land

By Snehil Singh 10:09 am Dec 08, 202410:09 am

What's the story Over 100 farmers in Latur district, Maharashtra, are locked in a land dispute with the Maharashtra Waqf Board. The farmers allege that the board is attempting to take over their ancestral lands, which cover around 300 acres combined. Waqf refers to properties that are dedicated solely to religious or charitable purposes in accordance with Islamic law. In this regard, the board has sent notices to 103 farmers.

Legal proceedings

Farmers seek government intervention in land dispute

The matter has been taken to the Maharashtra State Waqf Tribunal in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. One of the affected farmers, Tukaram Kanwate, said, "These lands have been passed down to us through generations. These are not Waqf property." He also appealed to the Maharashtra government for justice. The case has already been heard twice, with the next hearing scheduled for December 20.

Legislative context

Land dispute coincides with proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Notably, the land dispute in Latur district comes on the heels of recent legislative developments at the national level. On August 8, the Centre introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to streamline operations of the Waqf Board and enhance the management of its properties. It is currently being reviewed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee for further examination.