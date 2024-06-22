In brief Simplifying... In brief In response to recent controversies over exam cheating, a new law has been enforced in India, imposing severe penalties for unfair practices in public exams.

The law stipulates a minimum of three years imprisonment and a fine up to ₹10 lakh for individuals, while service providers involved in malpractices could face up to 10 years in jail and a ₹1 crore fine.

The law aims to ensure integrity in exams conducted by various government bodies, including the National Testing Agency, Union Public Service Commission, and others. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

New law to prevent unfair means enforced

Law punishing paper leak, unfair means in public exams implemented

By Chanshimla Varah 10:02 am Jun 22, 202410:02 am

What's the story The Union Government has enforced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, starting from June 21, to prevent paper leaks and cheating in public exams. The Parliament passed this Act on February, but it was not operational until the government issued a notification. On Friday, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions announced the notification, and appointed the "21st day of June, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."

Context

Why does this story matter?

The anti-cheating law was enforced amid controversies surrounding exams conducted by the government's National Testing Agency (NTA). Students nationwide are demanding a retest of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which was conducted on May 5, after it was revealed that the question paper was leaked before the exam and grace marks given to 1,563 students. After NEET, the Education Ministry cancelled the UGC-NET exam on Wednesday after it was held, saying the "integrity of the examination may have been compromised."

Unfair means

Act targets unfair practices in public examinations

Under this new law, any person resorting to unfair means will face imprisonment for a term not less than three years, extendable to five years, and a fine up to ₹10 lakh. Service providers engaged by the public examination authority are also liable under the Act. Failure to disclose possible offenses might result in fines of up to ₹1 crore. Senior personnel from service providers who commit malpractices may face jail for three to 10 years and ₹1 crore fine.

Punishments

Penalties under the new Public Examinations Act

In cases where an examination authority or service provider commits an organized crime, they will face a minimum of five years in jail and a maximum of 10 years, as well as a ₹1 crore fine. Additionally, the law includes provisions for the attachment and forfeiture of an institution's property in the event that it is discovered to be involved in an organized paper leak crime. The proportionate cost of the examination will also be recovered from it.

Dharmendra Pradhan

Law aims to end unfair means in public exams

The notification of the new law came days after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was asked about when it would be implemented, to which he replied that the "law ministry was framing rules about the implementation of the legislation." The law seeks to put an end to unfair means in public tests administered by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), railways, banking recruitment examinations, and the NTA, among others.