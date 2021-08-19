Maharashtra: Medical student dies in college; parents allege foul play

The deceased was pursuing second-year MD gynecology course at Dr. Vasantrao Pawar Medical College in Nashik

On Wednesday, the parents of a medical student in Maharashtra alleged that their son died in suspicious circumstances in his college located in the Adgaon area of Nashik two days ago. The deceased student—Swapnil Maharudra Shinde from Beed district - was pursuing the second-year MD gynecology course at Dr. Vasantrao Pawar Medical College. His parents have called for a probe into the incident.

Details

His father has lodged complaint with Adgaon police

His father said that he has lodged a complaint with Adgaon police in connection with his death. In the complaint, Maharudra Shinde said that on August 17, he and his wife received a message that their son was in ICU at the college. When his wife reached the spot at 9:30 am, she was told that a doctor was treating Swapnil.

Incident

Swapnil was found in his room with foam in mouth

"As Swapnil was unconscious, she could not talk to him. At 11:30 pm, the doctors said that he was no more," Shinde said. "When we inquired, we were told that Swapnil was found in his room at the college with foam in his mouth. His heart had failed and he was taken out of the room after breaking the door open," Shinde added.

College management refused to show us CCTV footage: Shinde

"When we made a demand for the CCTV footage, the college management denied it," Shinde said. "Our son used to tell us that there was a threat to his life at the college," he said in the complaint. However, the college management denied the allegations.

Further details

He was undergoing psychiatric treatment: Dean

Meanwhile, the Dean of the college, Dr. Mrunal Patil, said that Swapnil was undergoing psychiatric treatment. "He had gone to his home in Beed in February and returned to the college in June. Permission was given to his mother to stay with him. However, neither Swapnil nor his mother had complained about ragging," Patil said.