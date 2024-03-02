Next Article

Boy appears for Maharashtra SSC exam hours after father's death (Representational image)

Maharashtra boy appears for board exam after father's last rites

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:51 pm Mar 02, 202402:51 pm

What's the story A student from Maharashtra's Latur district reportedly appeared for the state Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 board exams on Friday, just hours after performing his father's last rites. The father of the Class 10 student, identified as Rushikesh Puri, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday evening in their hometown of Dhalegaon village under the Ahmedpur tehsil.

Student's background

All you need to know about Rushikesh

According to reports, Rushikesh resides with his maternal uncle in Latur's Bori-Salgara village and studies at the Rajiv Gandhi Vidyalaya. However, his SSC examination center was at Zilla Parishad Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Bori village. Upon learning of his father's sudden demise, the boy reportedly traveled to Dhalegaon village immediately to perform the final rites on Friday morning.

Center switch

Authorities allowed Rushikesh to write test in village

Since his exam center is far away from Dhalegoan, Latur Divisional Board President Sudhakar Telang and Group Education Officer Babanrao Dhokade made sure Rushikesh took the exam in the village itself. Reportedly, the exam center is nearly 100 kilometers from Dhalegoan, making it impossible for the Class 10 student to reach there on time to write his test.

SSC exam

All you need to know about Maharashtra SSC examination

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MBSHSE) SSC exam is being held in two separate shifts. The first shift timings for certain papers are 11:00am to 2:00pm, and 11:00am to 1:00pm for others. On the other hand, the timing for the second shift is from 3:00pm to 6:00pm. The examination will conclude on March 26.