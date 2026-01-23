Major administrative shake-up ahead as 300 IAS set to retire 

In 2026, nearly 300 senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers will retire, including Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan and key state Chief Secretaries. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) data shows these officers have been pivotal in governance and policymaking for three decades. Their retirement is likely to cause major administrative reshuffles at both state and central levels, especially in Uttar Pradesh .

Position changes Key administrative positions to witness retirements The retirements will include some of the most important posts, such as Cabinet Secretary, Chief Secretaries of major states, and Secretaries in the central government. Current Cabinet Secretary Dr Somanathan is scheduled to retire in 2026 but may get an extension like former Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. Experts say these retirements will necessitate major adjustments in both central and state governments due to their key decision-making roles.

State impact States to bear the brunt of retirements Certain states will be more affected by these retirements, including Uttar Pradesh (31 officers), Punjab (14), Haryana (13), Madhya Pradesh (15), Odisha (12) and Tamil Nadu (13). The AGMUT cadre will also see 29 officers retiring. The large number of retirements in states like Uttar Pradesh could have a far-reaching impact on the entire administrative system.

Advertisement