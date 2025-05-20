What's the story

Former Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) Chairman, MR Srinivasan, passed away on Tuesday. He was 95 years old.

The Padma Vibhushan awardee was a key architect of India's nuclear power program, under whose leadership 18 nuclear power units were initiated, with seven completed, seven under construction, and four in the planning phase.

His death is a "significant loss" to the scientific community of India, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.