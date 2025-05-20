Former Atomic Energy Commission Chairman MR Srinivasan passes away
Former Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) Chairman, MR Srinivasan, passed away on Tuesday. He was 95 years old.
The Padma Vibhushan awardee was a key architect of India's nuclear power program, under whose leadership 18 nuclear power units were initiated, with seven completed, seven under construction, and four in the planning phase.
His death is a "significant loss" to the scientific community of India, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.
Career milestones
Srinivasan's early career and contributions to India's nuclear program
Srinivasan joined the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) in September 1955. He worked with Homi Bhabha on India's first nuclear research reactor, Apsara, which achieved criticality in August 1956.
"His visionary leadership led to the development of 18 nuclear power units. His technical brilliance and unwavering service have left a lasting legacy in India's nuclear energy landscape," Kharge said.
The demise of Dr. MR Srinivasan, a pioneering nuclear scientist and Padma Vibhushan recipient, marks a significant loss for India's scientific community.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 20, 2025
Leadership positions
Srinivasan's leadership roles in nuclear power projects
In 1974, Srinivasan became Director of the Power Projects Engineering Division, DAE. He was later appointed Chairman of the Nuclear Power Board in 1984.
His responsibilities included overseeing the planning, execution, and operation of all nuclear power projects across India.
In 1987, he was appointed Chairman of AEC and Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy.
Lasting impact
Srinivasan was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2015
In 2015, he received the Padma Vibhushan for his outstanding contributions to the country's nuclear development.
"His legacy of visionary leadership, technical brilliance, and tireless service to the nation will continue to inspire future generations," his daughter, Sharada Srinivasan, said in a statement.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also condoled the demise of Srinivasan and said, "The nuclear power stations now operating at Kalpakkam, Rawatbhata, Kaiga, Kakrapar, and Narora are all shining testimonies to his yeoman contributions to nation-building."