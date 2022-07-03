India

Mumbai: Siblings arrested for impersonating as beggars, conducting theft

Mumbai: Siblings arrested for impersonating as beggars, conducting theft

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 03, 2022, 03:41 pm 3 min read

Mumbai police arrested three siblings who posed as beggars and stole from multiple houses in the city. All the accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

The MRA Marg police station in Mumbai has nabbed a trio, who pretended to be beggars and stole from multiple homes throughout the city, India Today reported. The siblings would break into people's houses and rob valuable items. The accused, identified as Satyababa Kale (40), Nisha (22), the mastermind, and Pooja Kale (25), have been placed under judicial custody.

Background The accused are residents of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra

The accused are thieves from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, who traveled to Mumbai with the intention of stealing. According to Mumbai Police, the trio was also accompanied by a child in order to appear as genuine beggars. The police reported that all of the accused had been unemployed and occasionally worked as farm laborers in the sugarcane fields of Maharashtra.

Complaint Mumbai police received complaint from Fort area

The incident was made public earlier this month after the trio broke into the complainant's home on Mumbai's Manohardas Street in the Fort area in the early hours and fled with 13 grams of gold. The police later recovered the stolen items. Rajesh Pawar, a senior inspector, reportedly assembled a team of police officers in response to the complaint and made the arrest.

To find the accused, the Mumbai police examined more than 50 CCTV recordings between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Powai. Speaking over the case, a police official reportedly stated, "They were in Mumbai only to commit theft and steal and would start before or by 4.30 am. They had conducted a reconnaissance of the house they identified and committed the crime accordingly."

Quote Police set a trap, arrested the accused from Badlapur

"They were aware of the specific details of these houses and knew that people are generally asleep in the wee hours. They stole and decamped with valuables, gold jewelry....whatever else they could get....like phones or gadgets," Mumbai police reportedly stated. "Our team set a trap outside their hut in Powai for four days, but we eventually arrested them from Badlapur," it added.

Context Mumbai recently reported several similar complaints: Police

The police also imprisoned Chirag Jain, a jeweler who was on bail for purchasing the stolen gold. When the accused siblings came to sell gold, Jain had turned off his CCTV camera for a few minutes. According to police, several similar robbery complaints have been recently filed at the Mumbai police stations of Bhoiwada, VP Road, and Vikhroli, which shall now be thoroughly investigated.