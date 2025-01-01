Summarize Simplifying... In short Tahawwur Rana, accused of aiding the 2008 Mumbai attacks by assisting a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, is set to be extradited to India.

26/11 Mumbai attacks: Tahawwur Rana to be extradited to India

By Snehil Singh 05:13 pm Jan 01, 2025

What's the story Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, will be extradited from the United States to India. The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit approved his extradition under a bilateral treaty in August 2024 after a magistrate judge dismissed Rana's plea challenging his extraditability certification.

Rana's extradition marks diplomatic victory for India

Rana is accused of helping David Coleman Headley, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist who was instrumental in planning the attacks. The FBI had identified Rana as an operative connected to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and LeT terror outfit. He is now being prepared to be transferred to India, where he faces charges in connection with these attacks.

India presented compelling evidence of Rana's involvement in the 26/11 attacks in US courts, separate from the charges he faced in Chicago. The rule against double jeopardy was deemed not applicable as India's accusations were of a different nature. On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists killed 166 people during a siege on Mumbai.

Rana's legal battles and US government's response

After losing legal battles in lower and federal courts, Rana had filed a "petition for a writ of certiorari" with the US Supreme Court in November 2024. He argued that he was tried and acquitted on related charges in Chicago. However, the US government urged the Supreme Court to dismiss his petition, arguing that India's charges included conduct not covered by US prosecution.