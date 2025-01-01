Summarize Simplifying... In short India's first glass bridge in Kanniyakumari, designed to withstand harsh coastal conditions, offers a unique experience of walking over the ocean.

Everything to know about India's first glass bridge in Kanniyakumari

By Chanshimla Varah 05:05 pm Jan 01, 202505:05 pm

What's the story Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated India's first-ever glass bridge in Kanniyakumari on December 30, 2024. The stunning architectural feat connects two iconic landmarks—the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the towering 133-foot Thiruvalluvar statue. Spanning 77 meters in length and 10 meters wide, this bowstring-arch designed structure was built as part of a ₹37 crore initiative by the Tamil Nadu government to boost tourism.

Inauguration significance

Bridge inauguration marks Thiruvalluvar statue's silver jubilee

The bridge's inauguration coincided with the silver jubilee of the Thiruvalluvar statue, unveiled by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. This new addition to Kanniyakumari's landscape offers visitors an unparalleled experience of walking above the ocean with breathtaking sea views. Before its construction, tourists had to rely on ferry services for commuting between these two landmarks.

Bridge features

Glass bridge designed for durability and aesthetic appeal

The glass bridge has been designed to endure the severe coastal weather, such as high humidity and salty sea air, making it long-lasting. During the inauguration ceremony, Stalin walked on the new bridge along with Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other dignitaries. A laser light show at the Thiruvalluvar statue commemorated this momentous occasion.

Cultural promotion

Poompuhar Shipping Corporation currently offers a ferry

The Poompuhar Shipping Corporation currently offers a ferry from the Kanyakumari boat jetty to the Vivekananda Memorial, which then connects to the Thiruvalluvar statue. The Tamil Nadu government has now addressed this issue by building a bridge connecting the two monuments. "Constructing the bridge is very challenging. We had to seek experts' help to construct it over the rough sea and considering other factors like erosion, wind speed, etc," state Public Works and Highways Minister EV Velu earlier said.