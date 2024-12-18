22 lakh devotees visit Sabarimala Temple, revenue rises ₹22.76 crore
The Sabarimala Temple in Kerala has recorded a sharp rise in pilgrim visits and revenue over a 29-day period ending December 14. Over 22 lakh Ayyappa devotees visited the temple during this period, an increase of 4.51 lakh pilgrims as compared to the same period last year, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) said. TDB President PS Prashanth announced the figures at a press briefing at Sannidhanam.
Temple revenue rises by ₹22.76 crore
The temple's overall revenue during this period also witnessed a massive jump, increasing by ₹22.76 crore over the last year to touch ₹163.89 crore. A major chunk of this income was generated through Aravana Prasadam sales, which totaled ₹82.67 crore, reflecting a ₹17.41 crore increase over last year's ₹65.26 crore.
Offering box collections contribute to revenue increase
Apart from the prasadam sales, the offering box also added a major chunk to the temple's revenue. The collections from this head amounted to ₹52.27 crore, which is ₹8.35 crore more than what was collected in the same period last year. This additional income further strengthened the overall revenue increase for Sabarimala Temple.
TDB President expresses gratitude for smooth darshan
The board's president Prashanth thanked all departments, including the police, for their cooperation with the Devaswom Board in ensuring a smooth darshan for pilgrims this year. He said all necessary facilities were arranged to facilitate a seamless experience for the devotees visiting Sabarimala Temple. In related news, a 40-year-old pilgrim died afte