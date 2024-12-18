Ferry with 30 onboard sinks off Mumbai, rescue operations underway
A passenger ferry named Neelkamal capsized near Uran and Karanja while on its way from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island on Wednesday. The vessel was carrying an estimated 30 to 35 passengers when the incident took place. The mishap took place closer to Elephanta Island, with visuals showing passengers in life jackets being rescued and transferred to another boat.
Multi-agency rescue operation launched
Rescue operations are underway and multiple agencies are involved in it. Teams of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Mumbai Police are engaged in the rescue operations. Local fishermen and three police boats of the Yellow Gate Police Station have also joined the operation to help with the rescue.
Coast Guard rescues most passengers, no casualties reported
The Coast Guard has managed to rescue most of the passengers from the capsized ferry. They are working to ensure all are accounted for. Till now, no casualties have been reported in the incident. The reason behind Neelkamal's capsizing is still unknown, with authorities focusing on locating survivors and making them safe, rather than investigating.