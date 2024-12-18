Summarize Simplifying... In short A ferry carrying 30 passengers capsized off the coast of Mumbai, prompting a swift rescue operation by multiple agencies including the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and local police.

The Coast Guard successfully rescued most passengers, with no casualties reported so far.

The cause of the ferry's sinking remains unknown as authorities prioritize the safety of survivors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Around 30-35 people were on board the ferry

Ferry with 30 onboard sinks off Mumbai, rescue operations underway

By Snehil Singh 06:28 pm Dec 18, 202406:28 pm

What's the story A passenger ferry named Neelkamal capsized near Uran and Karanja while on its way from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island on Wednesday. The vessel was carrying an estimated 30 to 35 passengers when the incident took place. The mishap took place closer to Elephanta Island, with visuals showing passengers in life jackets being rescued and transferred to another boat.

Rescue efforts

Multi-agency rescue operation launched

Rescue operations are underway and multiple agencies are involved in it. Teams of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Mumbai Police are engaged in the rescue operations. Local fishermen and three police boats of the Yellow Gate Police Station have also joined the operation to help with the rescue.

Successful rescue

Coast Guard rescues most passengers, no casualties reported

The Coast Guard has managed to rescue most of the passengers from the capsized ferry. They are working to ensure all are accounted for. Till now, no casualties have been reported in the incident. The reason behind Neelkamal's capsizing is still unknown, with authorities focusing on locating survivors and making them safe, rather than investigating.