Supreme Court appoints panel to probe PM Modi's security breach

Sagar Malik Twitter Jan 10, 2022, 02:20 pm 3 min read

The SC was hearing a plea seeking a court-monitored probe into an alleged breach of PM Modi's security.

The Supreme Court of India on Monday ordered the formation of a high-level committee to investigate an alleged breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Punjab last week. The probe panel will be led by a retired Supreme Court judge. PM Modi had traveled to the poll-bound state on Wednesday but returned without attending scheduled events due to the security violation.

Context Why does this story matter?

This marks a major development in the security breach case that has snowballed into a massive controversy.

It has triggered a blame game between the Punjab and central governments as well as between the political parties that respectively rule them.

The incident notably occurred just weeks ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, due to be held in February.

Details Pause ongoing inquiries, SC orders

The SC-appointed probe panel also comprises the DGP of Chandigarh, the Inspector-General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Registrar-General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The top court bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asked the central and the state governments to pause the respective inquiries ordered by them. A detailed ordered will soon be issued.

Hearing SC earlier directed protection of documents

Punjab's Advocate-General DS Patwalia said the state only wants a fair probe. "If I'm guilty, please hang me and my officers, but give me a fair hearing." In the previous hearing, the SC had directed the protection of all travel records pertaining to PM Modi's visit. The documents would be secured in the custody of the Registrar-General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Incident Punjab submits initial report; appoints new DGP

On Wednesday, the vehicle in which PM Modi was traveling was stranded on a highway in Ferozepur, Punjab, as protesting farmers blocked the route. He then canceled his scheduled programs and returned to Delhi. Last week, the Punjab government submitted its initial report on the matter to the Union Home Ministry. Meanwhile, the state appointed a new Director-General of Police, days after the incident.

Other details Incident kicked up a political storm

The alleged security violation has kicked up a political storm. PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party has lashed out at the Congress-ruled Punjab government. Minister Smriti Irani called the incident a "murderous conspiracy to kill the PM." Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi alleged the issue was created as only a small crowd had showed up at a rally to be addressed by the PM.