Addressing farmers of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the three laws, which have sparked a massive agitation, were not passed overnight. He claimed for the last 25-30 years deliberation on these reforms had been going on. The BJP leader also lambasted the opposition for indulging in petty politics and misleading farmers. Here are more details.

Appeal 'You take credit, I don't need any'

Making an impassioned appeal to political parties, PM Modi said he isn't eyeing appreciation. "I am giving credit to all your old election manifestos. I just want ease in the life of farmers, I want their progress and want modernity in agriculture," he said, while folding his hands. He also claimed Congress sat on the Swaminathan Committee report for eight years.

Loan waivers He stated not all farmers benefited from loan waivers

Further, he said farmers have been cheated on the promise of loan waivers. He claimed before elections, parties guarantee the same, but in reality, only a few farmers are able to reap benefits. PM Modi's address comes at a time when farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at the gates of Delhi, claiming they won't return until the laws are repealed.

Statement We transferred money into accounts of farmers: PM Modi

He said a staggering Rs. 16,000 crore is being transferred into the accounts of 35 lakh farmers of MP. "Today, several farmers have been given Kisan Credit Card. Earlier, they were not available to all farmers. But we changed rules to make Kisan Credit Card available to all farmers across the country," he flaunted. He reiterated that the government will not revoke MSPs.

Twitter Post He turned to statistics to support his statements

"The numbers I will provide you with, will clear everything up regarding the MSP," says PM Modi at the Kisan Kalyan event pic.twitter.com/cvnYtXuHq9 — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

Assurance PM Modi assured his government will listen to farmers

PM Modi said Indian farmers can't afford to lag behind when those from other countries were taking leaps forward. "Now, a lot of discussions is going on over farm laws. These should have been done long ago," he said. Toward the end of his address, he claimed his government will bow its head in front of farmers and address all their concerns.

Letter A letter was also written to placate farmers