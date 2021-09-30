'Stop tagging me'; footballer Amrinder Singh confused for ex-Punjab CM

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Sep 30, 2021, 08:52 pm

Notably, Amarinder Singh had resigned as the Punjab CM on September 18 and his next move is being widely speculated online.

Indian football team's goalkeeper Amrinder Singh on Thursday urged the media to not mistakenly tag him instead of former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Twitter. Due to their similar names, the goalkeeper has inadvertently been caught up in Punjab's political crisis. Notably, Amarinder had resigned as the Punjab CM on September 18 and his next move is being widely speculated online.

Details

What did Amrinder say in his post?

Taking to Twitter, Amrinder pointed out that there has been some confusion online, as people have been tagging him instead of the ex-Punjab CM in posts related to the political crisis in the state. "Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab. Please stop tagging me," Amrinder tweeted.

Quote

I empathize with you: Former Punjab CM

Interestingly, the former Punjab CM took note of the goalkeeper's concerns and retweeted his tweet. Wishing him good luck for his games ahead, Amarinder wrote, "I empathize with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead."

Twitter Post

You can see the tweets here

I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead. https://t.co/MRy4aodJMx — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 30, 2021

Politics

Amarinder making headlines since resignation

Amarinder has been grabbing headlines since he resigned as the Punjab CM on September 18. He stepped down after a months-long power tussle between him and former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has since resigned himself Amarinder met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, sparking rumors that he would join the BJP. However, Amarinder has denied the rumors.

Goalkeeper

Who is Amrinder Singh?

Indian goalkeeper Amrinder Singh plays for India and ATK-Mohun Bagan. Before joining ATK-Mohun Bagan in 2021, Amrinder also played for Bangalore FC, and Mumbai City FC. Amrinder had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Thus, he has been left out of India's squad for the 2021 SAFF Championship, which is set to begin on October 1.