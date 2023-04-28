India

Shirdi Saibaba temple to be shut down from May 1

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 28, 2023, 03:11 pm 2 min read

The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) has called for the shutdown to protest against the Central government

If you have plans to visit the famous shrine of Shirdi Saibaba post-May 1 this year, you are in for bad news. As per reports, the popular religious tourism destination is all set to be shut down indefinitely from this day onward. Wondering what could be the reason? Well, here are the details.

The shutting down is a step of protest

If reports are to be believed, the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) has called for the shutdown as a way to protest against the Central government. The Centre had deployed Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for the security of the shrine, which wasn't taken so welcomingly by the Trust. As per them, CISF isn't well-trained for the security of the temple.

Temple to remain shut indefinitely

The SSST's decision for a "bandh" has been backed by the local community. Additionally, the shrine is said to remain shut until a resolution is reached, which may or may not take some time. So far, the state police were responsible for the temple's security, while the CISF managed the Shirdi Airport.

Local communities will be largely affected owing to this 'bandh'

Although the local communities in Shirdi support the Trust's decision, they will be on the receiving end of all adversities that may happen throughout the shutdown. There are numerous hotels, lodges, shops, vendors, and restaurants located around the temple that will lose business, affecting the livelihoods of many. Even the devotees who had scheduled their journey in advance will face losses.

Millions flock to the shrine every year

Every year, millions of people across religious beliefs and countries visit the Shirdi Saibaba temple as it is believed to be among the holiest shrines in India. It witnesses a footfall of 25,000 daily and is considered a divine, magical place where devotees seek blessings from Sai Baba. People believe that visiting this temple cures illnesses, wards off the evil eye, and brings fortune.