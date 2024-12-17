Summarize Simplifying... In short In an effort to combat organized begging, District Collector Ashish Singh has announced a campaign to discourage residents from giving alms, with plans to enforce a begging ban from January.

The initiative, supported by the SMILE scheme, aims to dismantle criminal networks exploiting the vulnerable and instead provide sustainable solutions like rehabilitation, medical care, and skill development.

Indore to become beggar-free city by 2025

This city will lodge FIRs against those giving beggars' money

What's the story The Indore district administration has said that it will register First Information Reports (FIRs) against those found giving alms to beggars from January 1, 2025. The decision is part of a larger initiative by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to make Indore a beggar-free city. The move is in line with the ministry's SMILE (Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme to eradicate begging in 10 cities across India, including Indore.

Awareness campaign and enforcement against begging

District Collector Ashish Singh has announced an awareness campaign against begging will continue till the end of December 2024. Singh urged residents to not become "partners in this sin" by giving alms to people. The administration has already issued an order banning begging and plans to enforce it from January. The initiative aims to dismantle organized criminal networks involved in forced begging and provide sustainable solutions for those in need.

SMILE scheme's role in combating begging

The administration has also uncovered organized gangs taking undue advantage of the vulnerable for begging. Under the SMILE scheme, services like awareness generation, identification, rehabilitation, medical care, counseling, education, and skill development are offered. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment acknowledges that begging is not always the first choice, but a matter of survival for people. Its rehabilitation efforts aim to preserve the dignity of the destitute, empowering them to be a part of decisions that affect their lives.

Begging in India: A snapshot of the situation

According to the 2011 Census, India has around 4.13 lakh beggars and vagrants. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment defines begging as "the most extreme form of poverty." It stresses that long-term collective action is needed, not forced measures, to tackle the problem effectively. In July 2024, the district administration passed an order banning both begging and buying goods from minors under Section 163 of BNS.

Indore's efforts to curb begging and exploitation

Despite the efforts, no one was booked for giving alms during this period. More than 35 children begging were rescued and sent to government shelters. The crackdown on begging started earlier this year after a woman was caught forcing her kids to beg at Luvkush Square. Authorities found she had amassed a lot of wealth through this illegal practice. An elderly woman rescued from begging outside a temple had collected around ₹75,000 in a week.