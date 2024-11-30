Summarize Simplifying... In short Tirumala temple, known for its spiritual serenity, has banned political speeches, threatening legal action against violators.

The ban is aimed at maintaining spiritual tranquility

Tirumala temple bans political speeches, warns of legal action

By Chanshimla Varah 03:28 pm Nov 30, 2024

What's the story The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has banned political and hate speeches at the Venkateswara Temple. The decision was taken to maintain the sanctity and spiritual tranquility of the shrine, which sees an average of 60,000 devotees every day. The temple management imposed the ban after people, including political leaders, made statements that disturbed the temple's divine atmosphere.

Legal warning

Temple authorities warn of legal action against violators

The TTD has warned of legal action against violators of this directive. They have also appealed for public cooperation with this new rule. The temple management said, "In the sacred Tirumala divine temple, which always reverberates with Govinda Namas, in recent times, some persons and political leaders after darshan in Tirumala temple, making political and hate statements before the media in front of the temple, disturbing the spiritual atmosphere in Tirumala."

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway into allegations of adulterated ghee

In related developments, a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has begun its investigation into allegations of using adulterated ghee for laddu prasad at Tirumala temple during the previous YSRCP regime under Jagan Mohan Reddy. The probe comes after a Supreme Court directive to form an independent SIT. In September, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had accused that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's regime, sparking a huge political controversy.