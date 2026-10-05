IMD predicts rain in east, northeast, southern India today
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted varied weather conditions across India on Monday. While rain and thunderstorms are expected in the eastern, northeastern, and southern parts of the country, northwest India will remain mostly dry with some rainfall. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon will likely continue its gradual withdrawal from parts of central and western India over the next two to three days.
Regional weather
Rainfall expected in Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to witness rainfall on Monday.
Uttarakhand may also see isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with wind speeds reaching 30-40km/h and gusting up to 50km/h.
East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are also expected to experience scattered rainfall during this period.
Weather update
Rainfall likely in northeastern and eastern states
In eastern India, West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim, and Jharkhand are likely to witness rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning.
The IMD has also predicted rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Assam.
Southern states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Kerala are also likely to see rain and thunderstorms.
Regional forecast
Weather in Delhi-NCR and surrounding states
The IMD has not predicted any major rainfall activity in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and West Uttar Pradesh.
The weather in Delhi-NCR is likely to remain mostly calm and dry with a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius. The city's AQI stood at 178 at 9:05am on Monday, remaining in the moderate category.
The 24-hour average AQI on Sunday was 187, continuing a trend of deterioration with previous readings of 166, 174, and 171 on October 1, 2, and 3.
Monsoon update
Gradual withdrawal of monsoon from parts of India continues
Meanwhile, the Konkan region and Goa are likely to experience hot and humid weather on Monday.
The IMD said conditions are becoming favorable for the monsoon to withdraw from most parts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.
This withdrawal is also expected to cover parts of Telangana and Karnataka in the coming days.