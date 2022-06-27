Inspirational

Meet Varun Baranwal, cycle mechanic who became IAS officer

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 27, 2022, 11:15 pm 3 min read

Varun Baranwal's story is an inspiration to those who leave their goals incomplete citing a lack of resources and facilities.

The stories of successful UPSC Civil Services Examination candidates have always inspired aspirants across India, and one such tale is of IAS officer Varun Baranwal, who beat the odds to achieve his goal. His father was a bicycle mechanic in the small town of Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district who died in 2006, forcing Baranwal—a medical aspirant—to take up the job. Here's his story.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the 2021 CSE on May 30.

Many people's lives have changed since the results were announced, with many inspirational stories coming to the fore.

Though Baranwal cleared the 2013 CSE in 2014, his inspirational story holds significance even today as he achieved the feat while battling severe odds in his life.

Teenage What happened after the demise of Baranwal's father?

Baranwal's father died shortly after his Class 10 examinations. Their only income source was a bicycle repair shop, which Baranwal decided to run to take care of the family. When he excelled in his Class 10 exams, Baranwal's mother observed his passion for studies and desire to accomplish something. She took over the responsibility of her husband's shop, urging Baranwal to continue his education.

College Couldn't become a doctor due to high medical fees

Baranwal reportedly decided to pursue his passion after finishing school and get enrolled in medical school. But the cost of medical education was extremely expensive, so he opted to study engineering instead. Baranwal got into MIT College, Pune, and worked extremely hard in his first semester to get a scholarship. He was able to finish his engineering studies with the aid of a scholarship.

Fact Baranwal's biggest support system

Whenever Baranwal ran into a problem, a person named Dr. Kampli, his late father's friend who had treated him before he passed away, came along Dr. Kampli entirely changed his life as he assisted him not only with his college fees but also with his UPSC CSE preparation. His friends also helped Baranwal by bringing him books and showing him support during difficult times.

Adulthood Baranwal quit MNC job to serve the nation

Baranwal secured employment with a multinational corporation (MNC) after earning his engineering degree. His family wanted him to remain in the MNC job, but he chose to pursue civil services. He reportedly received assistance from NGOs that provided him with books to help him prepare for the exam. Baranwal cleared the 2013 CSE and became an IAS officer as a result of everyone's support.

Information Varun secured AIR 32 in the 2013 UPSC CSE

Baranwal, who viewed his poverty-ridden life as a lesson, secured AIR 32 in the 2013 CSE and was selected as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. He has many sources of inspiration and believes the collective experience he endured makes him a better public servant.