Want to be a high achiever? Embrace these rare traits

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 14, 2023

High-flyers value the difference between 99% and 100%

High-flyers are individuals who go the extra mile in doing their work and as a result, reap a reward higher than the ordinary folks. These individuals eat, sleep﻿, and function the same way as others, but there are tiny differences in their mindset and behavior that make a larger difference on the macro level. Here are five traits all these high-flyers share in common.

They pay attention to small details

Ordinary individuals simply focus on getting the job done. The extraordinary ones strive for excellence by going the extra-mile. This is one of the key qualities of a high-flyer. It often means burning the midnight oil when everyone has already signed off from work. High-flyers value the difference between 99% and 100%. They recognize that the remaining 1% is all that makes the difference.

They also keep the big picture in mind

High-flyers know what is actually worth stressing about and what problems can be avoided or ignored. They always keep things in perspective. Ordinary people get entangled in the daily busyness of life and they tend to forget how trivial some of our problems actually are in a larger context. High-flyers always keep the larger picture in mind and act accordingly.

They are highly enthusiastic

High-flyers are always in excited mode. For them, their work brings them so much joy that they look for more work to stay stimulated. This is because they love the work they do. Their work is always on their mind and they share their excitement with everyone they meet. Sure, they too do face their downtimes, but they know how to recover quickly.

They are immensely competitive

Competitiveness is one of the major traits that make a high-flyer. They give their best efforts in everything they do because they need to excel. Their need to win keeps them motivated every day. When they meet another competitive person, they bring out the best in each other. A little healthy competition is what keeps them going.

They are solution-oriented thinkers

Everybody on this planet faces problems. It is the way how you handle it that makes all the difference. While many stay stuck in lamenting about their problems, these extra-ordinary individuals look for solutions to their problems. They don't sit around and complain about people not buying their product. Instead, they come up with solutions that will increase their sales.