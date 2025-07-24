Do these wrist exercises today

Strengthening wrist extensors is extremely important to improve grip strength and to prevent injuries. These muscles are important for a wide range of tasks and sports. Adding specific exercises to your routine can improve wrist stability and function. Here are five effective exercises that can help you build strong wrist extensors and improve your performance in hand strength and dexterity-related tasks.

Dumbbell curls Wrist curls with dumbbells Wrist curls with dumbbells also effectively target the extensor muscles. Sit on a bench, resting your forearms on your thighs with palms facing down. Hold a dumbbell in each hand, letting your wrists hang over the edge of your knees. Slowly curl the weights upward by extending your wrists, before lowering them back to the starting position. Do three sets of 10 reps for best results.

Reverse curls Reverse wrist curls Reverse wrist curls also focus on strengthening the extensor muscles, but from a different angle. Sit comfortably with forearms resting on thighs, holding dumbbells with an overhand grip. Let your wrists hang over the knees and curl the weights upwards by extending your wrists backward. Lower them slowly back to the starting position after each repetition. Aim for three sets of 10 repetitions.

Band extensions Resistance band extensions Resistance band extensions are great to build endurance in wrist extensors. Anchor one end of a resistance band under foot while gripping the other side in hand with palm facing downwards at waist level. Extend arm forward completely before returning it slowly towards the body again without bending the elbow throughout the movement cycle itself. Repeat till desired number of reps are completed successfully per set performed accordingly as needed overall too.

Finger extensions Finger extension exercise Finger extension exercises strengthen both fingers and wrists at the same time with simple rubber bands or specialized finger exercisers. These are commercially available tools and are used by athletes across the globe. Place a band around the fingers, close to the base knuckles. Spread the fingers apart against the resistance of the band itself. Repeat until the desired number of reps per set is completed successfully, as required.