Lifestyle

Shoe bite: 5 home remedies that can treat this condition

Shoe bite: 5 home remedies that can treat this condition

Written by Anujj Trehaan May 09, 2023, 04:44 pm 2 min read

Get rid of shoe bites using these remedies

Wearing your favorite pair of shoes or a new one often results in a painful and pestering skin condition called shoe bite. Although common, this uncomfortable, blister-like, and soar ulcer on the foot can be extremely stubborn to get rid of. Thankfully, some no-fuss and effective natural and home remedies can come to your rescue and offer you respite. Try these five.

Ice

Ice is an excellent and instant solution to treat shoe bites. It reduces swelling around the affected area and also helps lower the pain. All you have to do is, grab a clean piece of cloth, place some ice cubes on it, wrap it, and then gently apply it to and around the shoe bite for a while. You can repeat it multiple times.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera has multiple healing properties as it is loaded with antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties that can soothe almost any skin condition including shoe bites. For it to work, scrape some fresh aloe vera gel and apply it to the area affected. Regular and multiple applications can quicken the healing process, reduce swelling, prevent discharge, and replenish the skin around the shoe bite.

Toothpaste

Not just for your oral hygiene, toothpaste can even be used to treat shoe bites. Yes, you read that right! Simply, take out a little of it and apply it to the infected area. Allow it to sit on it for some time and then gently wipe it off using a damp cloth. It's helpful as it contains baking soda, menthol, and sodium peroxide.

Rice flour

Another amazing remedy that works quite well against shoe bites is rice flour, for it reduces discomfort, and almost eliminates pain and itching. Just make a thick paste of rice flour and water and apply it to the area affected. Allow it to dry naturally and then rinse it off gently with water. You can repeat this once daily for better results.

Neem and turmeric

Neem and turmeric are two of Ayurveda's best gifts to mankind and there's no denying this fact. Packed with strong anti-inflammatory and antiseptic agents, these two offerings together can help you break free from shoe bites stings quite well. Apply a thick paste of ground fresh neem leaves and turmeric powder. Let it stay for 20 minutes and then wash it off.