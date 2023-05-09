Lifestyle

Don't make these mistakes when visiting Turkmenistan

Written by Rishabh Raj May 09, 2023

Explore the unexplored, but with caution

Turkmenistan is one of the least visited countries in the world. This mysterious land is not the easiest place to enter, but those who do are rewarded with an unforgettable experience. However, to make the most of your trip, it's important to know what not to do. Here we have enlisted some common tourist mistakes to avoid in Turkmenistan to have a hassle-free experience.

Don't take pictures of sensitive areas

The government is totally against unauthorized photography, especially of sensitive spots like police stations, military personnel, and government buildings. If you snap a photo without asking first, the authorities may confiscate your phone or camera, and you could end up in legal trouble. So, it is best to play it safe and skip taking photos of those places unless you get the go-ahead first.

Don't forget to bring a gift when invited

Attending a Turkmen party? Don't forget to dress up and bring a small gift. You will be the center of attention and treated like a VIP with the best seat, meals, and everyone eager to talk to you and refill your plate or cup. You may even be asked to give a speech or toast in your native language (with translation) or broken Turkmen.

Avoid talking about politics or religion

The government of Turkmenistan has a low tolerance for political dissent. Criticism of the government or its policies can lead to serious consequences. Similarly, religion is a sensitive topic, and some people may have strong beliefs that they don't want to discuss with strangers. So, it is best for tourists to avoid discussing politics or religion and stick to more neutral topics.

If you are a woman, don't travel alone

In traditional Turkmen society, women are expected to be accompanied by male relatives or a male companion in public. Therefore, women traveling alone may draw unwanted attention and be perceived as violating cultural norms. To ensure their safety and avoid any potential cultural misunderstandings, women travelers are advised to travel with a companion, preferably a male, or in a group.

Don't expect a good internet connectivity

Stick to major cities as the cellular reception is poor outside of them. Plus, some popular social media sites like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook are blocked, along with messaging apps like WhatsApp. So, if you need to stay connected, it is better to have a backup plan. Or, be prepared to disconnect and enjoy the beauty of Turkmenistan without worrying about your phone.