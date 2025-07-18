5 must-try gluten-free lentil-based recipes

From its wide range of lentil-based dishes, Indian cuisine has a lot of gluten-free options to offer. Loaded with protein and versatility, lentils are a staple in most Indian households. If you are looking for gluten-free meals, these recipes are delicious and nutritious alternatives. Here are five must-try Indian lentil-based recipes that are naturally gluten-free and can be easily cooked at home.

Recipe 1 Masoor dal tadka delight Masoor dal tadka is also a popular dish where red lentils are cooked with spices such as cumin, turmeric, and coriander. The dish is then topped with a tempering of garlic and mustard seeds for extra flavor. It can be eaten with rice or gluten-free flatbreads, making for a wholesome meal option that is filling and nutritious.

Recipe 2 Chana dal pancakes for breakfast Chana dal pancakes are savory pancakes made from split chickpeas, which are blended into a batter with spices like ginger and green chilies. These pancakes are ideal for breakfast or as a snack. They can be served with chutney or yogurt for an extra burst of flavor, all while being completely gluten-free.

Recipe 3 Moong dal khichdi comfort food Moong dal khichdi is a comforting one-pot meal that is prepared from yellow split mung beans cooked with rice and mild spices such as cumin and asafoetida. Not only is this dish light on the stomach, but it is also filling, making it perfect for lunch or dinner. You can enjoy it on its own or with pickles or yogurt.

Recipe 4 Urad dal dosa savory crepes Urad dal dosa is another variety of savory crepe prepared with fermented black gram lentils and rice batter. The dosas turn out to be crispy from the outside while soft on the inside, making a perfect base for potatoes or vegetables as fillings. They are a delightful breakfast option, which is completely gluten-free.