5 gooseberry recipes you'll love
What's the story
Commonly known as amla, Indian gooseberries are small green fruits loaded with nutrients.
Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, they are a staple in the diet of health enthusiasts.
From being tasty to being good for health, adding these berries to your diet can bring you both.
Here are five must-try recipes to show you how versatile Indian gooseberries can be in different dishes.
Chutney
Amla chutney delight
Tangy and spicy, amla chutney makes an excellent accompaniment with numerous dishes.
To make it, blend fresh amla with mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chilies, ginger, and salt. For additional zing, you can add a dash of lemon juice.
Apart from enhancing the taste of your meals, this chutney also gives your body a healthy dose of vitamin C.
Juice
Refreshing amla juice
Amla juice is another refreshing drink that can be enjoyed anytime of the day.
Blend fresh amla with water and strain the mixture to remove pulp. Add honey or jaggery to sweeten it naturally.
This juice makes an excellent way to boost immunity and stay hydrated.
Candy
Amla candy treats
Amla candy provides a sweet way to relish this nutritious fruit.
Slice fresh amla into thin pieces, and coat them with sugar or jaggery powder, before drying them out under sunlight or using an oven at low temperature until they harden slightly.
These candies will make for delightful snacks, while serving the purpose of providing the essential nutrients.
Pickle
Spicy amla pickle
Amla pickle is a spicy accompaniment that adds zing to meals.
To prepare it, cut amlas into small pieces and mix them with mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and oil for preservation purposes.
Let this mixture sit in sunlight for several days until flavors meld together perfectly, creating mouthwatering pickles full of taste!
Rice
Nutritious amla rice
Amla rice is an exquisite dish where boiled rice is tempered with a mix of sauteed spices, from mustard seeds and curry leaves to urad dal and chana dal.
It's further enhanced with grated coconut and finely chopped raw amlas.
The result is a delicately flavored rice dish that's nutritious and delicious.
It also makes an excellent lunchbox option, providing a wholesome meal that's easy to prepare and delicious to eat.