Visiting Italy? Don't miss these scenic lakeside towns 

Italy 's stunning lakeside towns make for perfect serene escapes from the hustle and bustle of city life. Nestled along spectacular lakes, these destinations combine nature with culture. They not only offer stunning views, but also an atmosphere of tranquility, ideal for those looking to relax or explore. From these five scenic towns, plan your next peaceful getaway to Italy.

Bellagio Bellagio: The pearl of Lake Como Often called the "Pearl of Lake Como," Bellagio is the most beautiful town of the lake, located at the intersection of its three branches. With its cobbled streets, elegant villas, and lush gardens, this charming town is nothing short of a picture-perfect postcard. One can stroll along the waterfront promenade or visit historic sites like Villa Melzi d'Eril. With its panoramic views and calm, Bellagio is perfect for those looking for peace.

Sirmione Sirmione: A historic gem on Lake Garda Sirmione sits on a narrow peninsula jutting out into Lake Garda, famous for its hot springs and rich history. This ancient town boasts of Roman ruins including the famous Grotte di Catullo and the medieval castle, Scaliger Castle. You can either relax in the thermal baths or enjoy boat tours around the lake's crystal-clear waters. Sirmione's unique mix of history and nature make it perfect for peaceful getaways.

Orta San Giulio Orta San Giulio: Tranquility on Lake Orta Orta San Giulio is a charming little town on the eastern shore of Lake Orta, one of Italy's lesser-known yet equally gorgeous lakes. From narrow alleys flanked by colorful buildings to Piazza Motta, a lively square overlooking Isola San Giulio, the town is something straight out of a postcard. Visit Sacro Monte di Orta or take boat rides to Isola San Giulio for spiritual reflection in nature's lap.

Stresa Stresa: Elegance by Lago Maggiore Lying along Lago Maggiore's western shore, Stresa offers you elegance with a dash of nature. It's a favorite among tourists looking to unwind amidst luxurious settings surrounded by mountains and islands (like the Borromean Islands) which can be reached with short ferry rides from Stresa itself. Explore botanical gardens at Villa Pallavicino Park while sipping in stunning views across this gorgeous region, where tranquility meets sophistication seamlessly.