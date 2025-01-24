What's the story

Sun Salutations, also known as Surya Namaskar, are a dynamic sequence of yoga poses originating from Hatha Yoga, intended to honor and welcome the energy of the sun.

This invigorating warm-up routine offers more than just physical benefits; it also promotes mental clarity and emotional balance.

The article explores five ways beginners can harness the power of Sun Salutations to cultivate vitality and embark on a transformative wellness journey.