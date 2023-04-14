Lifestyle

5 ways coconut shells can spruce up your home decor

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 14, 2023

Make these coconut shell decor pieces at home

You 'coconut' miss these great home decor pieces. Coconuts aren't only delicious and wholesome but their shells also make for some appealing decorative and daily-use pieces that can impress your guests. Making some craft items from the shells would neither burn a hole in your pocket nor have you put in painstaking efforts to get them ready. That said, it's time for some DIY.

Coconut shell scented candles

Break a coconut in half, scrape away its flesh, and then dry it. Next, melt some wax and then add a few drops of your favorite essential oil and stir well. Now affix the metallic end of your wick by dipping it in wax in the center of the shell. Once done, pour the remaining wax around it and let it set.

Coconut shell lanterns

Grab a coconut and drill a hole on its top. Now clear the meat from the inside and clean it well. Scrape out the fiber using a knife to get a clear skin of the shell. Make a design (star, flower, etc.) with small holes using a compass/pencil. Drill holes, place a candle or light bulb inside, and hang the shell using a thread.

Coconut shell soap dish

Break a coconut into two halves, remove the flesh, and dry the insides by rubbing cloth and sandpaper. Using a knife, remove the external fiber from the shell until it is smooth. Use sandpaper to smoothen the surface further. Now use a handsaw to cut two-three lines on its surface (for the soap water to drain) and it's ready to use!

Coconut shell rice bowls

Cut open coconut into two halves and remove its meat with a scrapping tool. Post that, rub a cloth to dry the insides. Now remove the fiber from coconut shells with a knife and later rub them against sandpaper to smoothen and clean their surfaces. Brush some linseed oil inside and outside to lacquer the bowls and then dry them. Repeat five times.

Coconut shell torans

Cut a coconut in two halves and clear the external fibers using a knife. Soften the region with sandpaper. Make a hole atop the shells and tie a thick string to hang them. Now using glue, paste some colorful fabric strings along the shell. You can make a pattern or a design of your choice. You can also attach beads and bracelets.